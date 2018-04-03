Reports suggest that the decision of not holding re-exam of CBSE Class 10 Maths paper, came in after a thorough analysis of the answer sheets. The authorities said that the answers showed no specific trends proving that the leak had not impacted the answers. However, an official confirmation is yet to follow. The police said that the accused teachers had clicked pictures and forwarded them to students some 40 minutes before the exam on March 26.

In what could be perceived as a major sigh of relief for all Class 10 students who were stressed over the re-examination of Mathematics, the CBSE has reportedly said that it might not be conducting the re-exams. However, an official confirmation is yet to follow. CBSE had stated that it would be holding re-exams for Class 10 mathematics course after the paper was leaked. The decision by the CBSE includes Delhi-NCR and Haryana, the two regions where the leak of examination paper reportedly took place. Reports suggest that the decision of not holding re-exams came in after a thorough analysis of the answer sheets. The authorities said that the answers showed no specific trends proving that the leak had not impacted the answers.

The official statement by the CBSE is expected to be made public later in the day. The Class 10 CBSE maths exams were held on March 28. According to TOI, the CBSE will be conducting a rigorous analysis of answer sheets that would help them figure out the papers where the leaks took place. However, there was no relief to the Class 12 students who are said to be appearing for the re-examination of Economics paper on April 25. On Sunday, Delhi Police had arrested three people including two teachers.

As per investigations, the police said that the accused teachers had clicked pictures and forwarded them to students some 40 minutes before the exam on March 26. Following the leak of Maths and Economics paper, the CBSE said that the examination centres would be receiving an encrypted copy of question papers after which they would need to download it and get it printed. On April 2, the CBSE had cancelled the Maths paper following Bharat Bandh called in by several Dalit organisation in the state.

