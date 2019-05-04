CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 @ cbse.nic.in: Students who appeared for CBSE Class X 2019 exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website of CBSE as the Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the board results tomorrow i.e. May 5, 2019. Given below is the list of website that a student can access in order to check the result.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 @ cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the CBSE Class 10 Result for 2019 batch tomorrow, Sunday i.e. May 5, 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class X 2019 Exams that were conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education from February 21 to March 29, 2019. The Central education board will announce the results on the official website of CBSE in the afternoon. It is reported that over 18.19 lakh students registered for the cbse class 10 examination.

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams 2019, can check their CBSE Secondary Board Results on the given below list of websites:

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE Board i.e. cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: If you are not able to access the official website of CBSE due to website traffic, check your Board Result 2019 on cbseresults.nic.in, examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Step 3: Click to the link that reads Click for CBSE Results.

Step 4: Click to ‘Secondary School Certificate Examination ( Class X ) 2019 – Announced on 5th May 2019.’

Step 5: Your CBSE Class X will appear on your website.

Step 6: Download your CBSE Class 10 Result for 2019 batch.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result for future reference.

Students can now download the CBSE Class 10 Results on educational apps like:

Digilocker App: Well, the government of India has brought in a new digital app for digital academic documents. Soon after the declaration of result, the Central Board of Secondary Education will provide Class 10 digital academic documents such as mark sheets, migration certificate and pass certificate @ digilocker.gov.in.

Not just that, the Central Board of Secondary Education made searching for your result simple by coming up with SMS offer. Students who are not able to access the website can send a message to mentioned below number:

For local users in Delhi: 24300699

For users in other parts of the country: 011-24300699

