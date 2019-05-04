CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going declare the results for CBSE Class 10 @cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE class 10 results will be released till 12:30 pm on the official website of the board. Here's the important details about the result notification and the ways to check results. Besides, students are advised to keep a track of the official website.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going declare the results for CBSE Class 10 @cbseresults.nic.in . After the announcement of Class 12 results, students have been eagerly waiting for the Class 10 results too. As per a few reports, the board is expected to release the result on May 5. The candidates who sat for the examination are advised to keep a regular check on the official webiste of CBSE board. Keeping a track of the webiste can help the students to get the latest notifications and updates.

The students can check the results on the official website that is cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. While an interaction with a reputed portal, CBSE spokesperson Ms.Rama Sharma said that nothing has been decided yet but all the students should keep an eye on the official website of CBSE for latest updates.

CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2019 date and time:

The CBSE class 10 results will be released till 12:30 pm on the official website of the board.https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=CBSE+Class+10+results

Here are the website that you can refer to check your scores!

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

examresults.com

www.indiaresults.com

While the students are given many options and ways to check their 10th board result, one of the easiest ways is UMANG App. The UMANG App can be used in any android, iOS and Windows based Smart Phones.

What is UMANG?

Umang is an app that helps user access the Indian government services online and is also an example of the new-age governance. Umang is available in 13 languages in India and is quite easy to use. Released in the year 2017, the app will make it easier to check your scores.

Besides, here are easy ways to check scores at cbseresults.nic.in!

1. Visit the official website of the CBSE that is cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

2. Find the link that says All India Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2019′ on the homepage.

3.Provide the required credentials including roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID (case sensitive)

4. SUbmit the details.

5. The CBSE 10th Results 2019 will flash on the screens.

6. Download the result and take a print out of it for further use.

