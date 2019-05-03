The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the result for class 12 yesterday as a surprise move and now, the students who appeared for the class 10 board are eagerly waiting for the result declaration. Earlier, it was reported by the board that the results for both class 12 and class 10 will be released in the third week of May but as CBSE announced the result for Class 12 yesterday, people are hoping for Class 10 results to also release soon.

CBSE Class 10 result 2019 date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the result for class 12 yesterday as a surprise move and now, the students who appeared for the class 10 board are eagerly waiting for the result declaration. According to the latest updates, the result is likely to be declared on May 5 and will be available on the official website of the board. Earlier, it was reported by the board that the results for both class 12 and class 10 will be released in the third week of May but as CBSE announced the result for Class 12 yesterday, people are hoping for Class 10 results to also release soon.

The students should keep a regular check on the official websites to track the latest updates about the class 10 results. The results will be available on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that is cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The board organised Class 10 examinations for 27 lakh candidates. Starting from February 2, the exam ended on March 29, 2019.

To save you from the chaos, we have listed down the simple and easy ways to check your results online, take a look!

Step 1: Go on the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on ‘Class 10 Result 2019’ present on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide the required credentials including registration number or roll number and submit.

Step 4: Your result will flash on the screen, download it and get a print out for further use.

Last year, the Class 10 result of CBSE came with flying colours and the pass percentage crossed 86%. As the class 12 result was released yesterday and it indicated a lot of improvement, students are expecting a rise of pass percentage in Class 10 board also.

According to a few reports, a total of 31,14,831 students registered themselves for the examination in which 1819077 were boys and 1295754 were girls. Not just this, 28 transgender students also sat for the examination.

