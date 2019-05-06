CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 declared: The class 10 result has been declared @cbseresults.nic.in. and the students who haven't checked their results can do so now. This year the overall pass percentage has improved by 3% with 91.9% of students passing the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 @cbseresults.nic.in: CBSE The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 10 result today i.e Monday on its official website i.e. cbseresults.nic.in. More than 18 lakh students appeared for the exam this year that took place between February – March. This year the pass percentage is 91% which is higher by 3 per cent. Till last year, the pass percentage was 88.67 per cent with girls outperforming boys with 86.07 per cent while boys managing against 85.32 pass percentage.

This year CBSE declared the class 10 result with 38 days of the exam, as compared to last year which was 55 days last year. which were concluded on March 29. The mark sheet and other certificates will be available in Diglilovker account set up by CBSE for students.

The server related error is bound to occur whenever the board announces class 10 result, hence to avoid the heavy traffic hassle on the result declaration day, here are alternate options to check the result:

CBSE class 10 result 2019: How to check via SMS

To get CBSE class 10 results 2018 via SMS Organizer, students are required to follow these steps:

Download the SMS Organizer application from the Google Play store available on your android mobile phone Now register yourself for the CBSE results 2019 If the students have already registered themselves, they will receive a result notification on their mobile phones Click the notified link Your CBSE 10th result along with the scorecard will appear Since the scorecard will be sent via SMS, internet connection is not required

CBSE class 10 result 2019: How to check via other applications

Umang App: Result can be downloaded via this app which is available on Android, iOS and Windows based Smart Phones

Other Mobile App: The CBSE class 10 results will also be available via Android mobile app called ‘DigiResults’

Digilocker: For documents, students ought to download this amazing app brought in by the government of India for digital academic documents. Once the result has been declared, CBSE will provide class 12 digital academic documents such as marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate through its own repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in. The Digilocker credential will be sent to students via SMS on their registered mobile number with CBSE.

CBSE class 10 result 2019: How to check via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

For local subscribers in Delhi: 24300699

For subscribers in other parts of the country: 011-24300699

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App