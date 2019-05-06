CBSE Class 10 Results 2019: Thirteen students -- seven boys and six girls -- have topped the exam. Thirteen students have scored 499 out of 500 marks while 24 students have scored 498 marks, reports said.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2019 at cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the Class 10 board result 2019 @ cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 result, class X board result or secondary board result 2019 is available on href=”http://cbseresults.nic.in/cbseresults_cms/Public/Home.aspx”>cbseresults.nic.in. The students are advised to check their keep their admit cards handy and check their results at the official websites only to know their marks.

Key highlights of CBSE Class 10 Results:

– Bhavana N Sivadas from Kerala is the all India topper in CBSE Class-10th Exams with 499 marks out of 500.

– Total pass percentage in CBSE Class-10th Exams is 91.1 %

– Trivandrum (99.85%), Chennai (99%), Ajmer (95.89%) are top three regions.

– Seven boys and six girls have topped the CBSE Class 10 exam.

– 13 students have scored 499 out of 500 marks

– 24 students have scored 498 marks of 500 marks

– 58 students have scored 497 marks of 500 marks

A day ago, CBSE officials had told media that the Class 10 result would be declared in the 2nd week of May. Although there is no specific date declared for the announcement of results, it is speculated suggest that it is likely to be out after or on May 12, 2019.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019, and nearly 18 lakh students appeared for the board examination this year.

In 2018, the pass percentage of students was 88.67 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys with 86.07 per cent of them passing the exams against 85.32 per cent of boys

CBSE Class 10 result 2019 Date and Time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 board result. The CBSE will be only sharing the Class 10 Board result on its official websites @ cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The students who appeared for the CBSE board examination 2019 and now have been waiting eagerly for the result would likely to get their scorecards and mark sheets by the coming week.

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations 2019 were held from February 21 to March 29, 2019, which means the result will be declared almost within a month. Last year, 16.38 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exams, out of which, 86.70 % of candidates had passed the examination successfully.

How to check CBSE Class 10 result 2019 online

The students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year, can check and download their CBSE Class 10 result 2019 on CBSE’s official websites— cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download their CBSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the CBSE — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads CBSE Class 10 result 2019.

Step 3: Log in with your roll number/registration number and other details.

Step 4: The result will pop on your screen.

Step 5: Check and save it. Take a print out for future reference.

The candidates are advised to check their scorecard and marksheet for Class 10 board result 2019 from official websites to avoid any kind of confusion. In case, any student faces any problem or have doubt about the marks, he/she can request the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the re-evaluation of marks.

How to check CBSE class 10 result 2019 on mobile

The Class 10 students can also check their CBSE board result 2019 on their mobile phones. Follow the steps mentioned below to check and download CBSE result on your mobile phone.

Step 1: Download the SMS Organizer application from the Google Play store

Step 2: Register yourself

Step 3: The registered students will receive a notification once the result is out.

Step 4: Click the notified link

Step 5: Your CBSE 10th result along with the scorecard will appear

Step 6: CBSE Class 10 result 2019 scorecard will be sent via SMS, and no internet connection is not required for it.

CBSE Class 10 result 2019 other ways to get the result

Digilocker

CBSE will provide CBSE Class 12 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository Parinam Manjusha which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

UMANG App

The students can also view their results on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for Android, iOS and Windows-based Smart Phones.

IVRS

The candidates from Delhi can on 24300699 for the result related updates, while candidates from other parts of the country can call on 011 – 24300699 to get their result and marks.

