CBSE class 10 result 2019: The result is expected to be out tomorrow i.e. May 5, 2019. Students are advised to keep an eye on the website i.e. cbse.nic.in to get result related updates, besides official website, students can get their result via SMS and other applications such as Umang app to get their result.

CBSE class 10 result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 result is yet to be announced, and this suspense behind result date is making students nervous as well as impatient, at the same time. Well, the board certainly surprised everyone when it declared the class 12 results and now with the pressure for class 10 building up on students, it seems the board will announce the higher secondary result soon.

Reportedly, CBSE class 10 result will be out on May 5, 2019 i.e. Sunday, although no official confirmation has been made by the board officials. Earlier it was said that both class 12 and 10 result will be unveiled in the third week of May, but with the announcement of class 12 result, the mystery behind class 10 result continues, though sources do suggest that it will be released on May 5.

The server related error is bound to occur whenever the board announces class 10 result, hence to avoid the heavy traffic hassle on the result declaration day, here are alternate options to check the result:

CBSE class 10 result 2019: How to check via SMS

To get CBSE class 10 results 2018 via SMS Organizer, students are required to follow these steps:

Download the SMS Organizer application from the Google Play store available on your android mobile phone Now register yourself for the CBSE results 2019 If the students have already registered themselves, they will receive a result notification on their mobile phones Click the notified link Your CBSE 10th result along with the scorecard will appear Since the scorecard will be sent via SMS, internet connection is not required

CBSE class 10 result 2019: How to check via other applications

Umang App: Result can be downloaded via this app which is available on Android, iOS and Windows based Smart Phones

Other Mobile App: The CBSE class 10 results will also be available via Android mobile app called ‘DigiResults’

Digilocker: For documents, students ought to download this amazing app brought in by the government of India for digital academic documents. Once the result has been declared, CBSE will provide class 12 digital academic documents such as marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate through its own repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in. The Digilocker credential will be sent to students via SMS on their registered mobile number with CBSE.

CBSE class 10 result 2019: How to check via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

For local subscribers in Delhi: 24300699

For subscribers in other parts of the country: 011-24300699

