CBSE Class 10 result 2019: CBSE is all set to declare the CBSE Class 10 board exam result 2019 @ cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. The candidates can check and download it online or through the mobile application.

CBSE Class 10 result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare CBSE Class 10 board exam result 2019 @ cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 result is expected to be declared by the second week of May. The Class 10 results can also be checked on mobile phones by simply following the steps mentioned below. Earlier, there were speculations that CBSE could declare the Class 10 result today but CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi told the media that CBSE Class 10 examination result will be declared by next week.

CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma said that CBSE will inform student and schools about the date of results before announcing it. She also advised students to not to believe the speculations and rumours about result dates and advised that students should only believe the official website for the correct information. CBSE Class 10 examination 2019 was held between February 2 to March 29. According to the official data, around 27 lakh candidates attempted the Class 10 CBSE board examination.

Earlier, there were reports that CBSE would declare Class 10 and Class 12 results together in the 3rd week of May, but surprisingly CBSE declared the Class 12 results on Thursday.

The candidates who have been waiting eagerly for Class 10 results 2019 can check and download it by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019 once released:

Step 1: Log on to the official websites of the CBSE @ cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads Class 10 Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required credential like registration number/roll number and other admit card details

Step 4: Click the submit button.

Step 5: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 result 2019: How to download result on mobile

In order to make it easy for students to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE has launched a new app i.e. CBSE App on Google Play Store to check the results.

