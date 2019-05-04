CBSE class 10 result 2019: The result is expected to be out tomorrow i.e. May 5, 2019. Students are advised to keep an eye on the website i.e. cbse.nic.in to get result related updates as the board will be announcing the result anytime soon.

CBSE class 10 result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 result is yet to be announced, and this suspense behind the result date is making students nervous as well as impatient, at the same time. Well, the board certainly surprised everyone when it declared the class 12 results and now with the pressure for class 10 building up on the students, it seems the board will announce the higher secondary result soon.

Reportedly, CBSE class 10 result will be out on May 5, 2019 i.e. Sunday, although no official confirmation has been made by the board officials. Earlier it was reported that both class 12 and 10 result will be unveiled in the third week of May, but with the announcement of class 12 result, the mystery behind class 10 result continues, though sources do suggest that it will be released on May 5.

Students are advised to keep a close tab of the official website i.e cbse.nic.in as the board can activate the Class 10 Result link anytime, if reports are to be believed. This year over 27 lakh students appeared for class 10 exams which were held from February 2, 2019 to March 29, 2019.

CBSE class 10 result 2019: When to check

Most likely the result is expected to be out tomorrow i.e May 5, 2019

Time: Between 12 noon to 1 pm (tentatively)

CBSE class 10 result 2019: Where to check

The result will be avaiable on the official websites: cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. Besides the official ones, the result will also be available on the following websites:

CBSE class 10 result 2019: Whenever the result is announced, this is how you’ll have to check

Go to the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in On the homepage, click the link that read ‘Class 10 Result 2019’ Give the required credentials such as registration number or roll number and submit. Your result will appear on screen, download it and get a print out for future reference.

