CBSE class 10 Result 2020 via Digilocker, Umang App on mobile phones: With the announcement made the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Naresh, many students who attempted their class 10 board exams this year are anxiously waiting for their CBSE 10th Results 2020 tommorow.
Since over 18 lakh students attempted the class 10th exams this year, it is possible that the official website of CBSE may crash due to excessive traffic. Alternatively, other sites are also provided for students to access their CBSE 10th results 2020.
However, students have another way by which they can check their score without having to load and reload on the given websites incessantly. Mobile apps like DigiLocker and Umang and Interactive Voice response system (IVRS) can be used.
My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020
How to check CBSE class 10 results 2020 via DigiLocker:
Step 1: Check your account credentials sent on the registered mobile number for Digilocker
Step 2: Add in the required information on the mobile app
Step 3: Download your marksheet, migration and pass certificate through ‘Parinam Manjusha’
How to check CBSE class 10 results 2020 via Umang app
Step 1: Download the app via Play store or Apple Store
Step 2: Enter your roll number and birth date
Step 3: Download your marksheet for future reference
How to check CBSE class 10 results 2020 via IVRS:
Step 1: Wait for the announcement of numbers of the day of the result on cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Call the telephone number
Step 3: You can note down your marks for future reference
Class 12 results were announced on June 13 by thr CBSE. The pass percentage has increased since the last year and no merit list will be announced.
Due to the increase in the cases of Covid-19, the remaining exams after March had to be cancelled. The students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.
