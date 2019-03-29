Right after the examinations for Class 10 board finished, the internet has got flooded with the assumptions of result dates. Well, clearing the air, a reputed new portal intrigued a board official about the official result date and reports say that all the date surfacing on the internet are fake. Officially, there has been no confirmation of result date and so, all of the date assumed by people are no less than a piece of fake news.

As the examinations of Class 10 board has just completed, the internet has got flooded with the assumptions of result dates. There are different expected result dates circulating on the internet and many new portals are also writing about it. Just hours after the completion of papers, the people have started to spread rumours about the official dates announcement.

Well, clearing the air, a reputed new portal intrigued a board official about the official result date and reports say that all the date surfacing on the internet are fake. Officially, there has been no confirmation of result date and so, all of the date assumed by people are no less than a piece of fake news. Speaking about it, the board official was noted saying that until and unless CBSE completes the evaluation process, no dates can be announced. He said that CBSE can declare the result date only after the paper checking process including other processes completes.

Infact, he also gave a reference to past years. Once, the result date was announced just a day before the declaration of results. Sticking to their early announcements, the official confirmed that the results will be declared in the month of May.

Looking at the last few years, CBSE 10th and 12th result are always announced at the end of May. Usually, the results of Class 12 are declared a week before the date of Class 10 result.

This year, the examinations for Class 10 board started on February 21 and concluded on March 29, 2019. The last examination was of social science and it proved to be a difficult one. A total of 31,14,831 students registered themselves for the examination but only 1819077 are boys and 1295754 are girls appeared for the papers. Not just this, about 28 transgender students also sat for the paper and gave the CBSE board examinations.

While the examinations for Class 12 board started on February 15 and will be ending on April 4, 2019.

