CBSE class 10 result 2019: The result is expected to be out tomorrow i.e. May 5, 2019. Students are advised to keep an eye on the website i.e. cbse.nic.in to get result related updates, besides official website, students can get their result via SMS and other applications such as Umang app to get their result.

CBSE class 10 result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 results are yet to be announced, and this suspense behind the result date is making students more nervous and impatient, at the same time. Well, the board certainly surprised everyone when it declared the class 12 results and now with the pressure for class 10 building up on the students, it seems the board will announced the higher secondary result soon.

Reportedly, CBSE class 10 result will be out on May 5, 2019 i.e. Sunday, although no official confirmation has been made by the board officials. Earlier it was reported that both class 12 and 10 result will be unveiled in the third week of May, but with the announcement of class 12 result, the mystery behind class 10 result continues, though sources do suggest that it will be released on May 5.

The server related error is bound to occur whenever the class 10 result is announced, hence there are alternative ways as well to check the result.

CBSE class 10 result 2019: How to check via SMS and other applications

Umang App: Result can be downloaded via this app which is available on Android, iOS and Windows based Smart Phones

Other Mobile App: The CBSE class 10 results will also be available via Android mobile app called ‘DigiResults’

Digilocker: For documents, students ought to download this amazing app brought in by the government of India for digital academic documents. Once the result has been declared, CBSE will provide class 12 digital academic documents such as marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate through its own repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in. The Digilocker credential will be sent to students via SMS on their registered mobile number with CBSE.

