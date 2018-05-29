The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the result of Class 10 board examination. Students who had appeared for the exam can now check their result on the official CBSE website including cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. To know region wise results, please check here.

The CBSE on Tuesday declared Class 10 board 2018 results on its official website. Students who had appeared for the examination can now check their results by logging in on the official CBSE site. As the results have already been declared, Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimzhim Agrawal from Bijnor, Nandni Garg from Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Cochin, all have scored 499 marks out of 500 to top CBSE Class 10th Examination. Students can check their scorecard on the official websites such as cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. and can also download the result for reference while applying for admissions in other school and further studies.

According to the press release shared by the CBSE board mentioning about other details, the education board has also declared the performance of candidates region wise. In Delhi region, the total number of students who had appeared for the examination were 286660 out of which 225361 have cleared the exam. According to CBSE board, 78.62 is the passing percentage in Delhi region for 2018.

Speaking about the performance of candidates in foreign schools, a total of 23787 students have appeared for the exam, out of which 23388 students have passed the examination. Passing percentage in foreign schools is 98.32.

To check the class 10 CBSE results on the official website of the CBSE Board, students need to follow the instructions given below:

Log on to cbse.nic.in to check the class 10 CBSE result 2018 Click on the results section Search for the link that reads, “CBSE 10th Board Exam result 2018” and click on the same Enter details such as your roll number The CBSE class 10 result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download your CBSE class 10 results 2018 and take a print out of the same for future reference

Also, to avail CBSE class 10 results 2018 via SMS Organizer students need to follow these steps:

Download the SMS Organizer application from the Google Play store available on your android mobile phone Now register yourself for the CBSE results 2018 If the students pre-registers themselves, they will receive a result notification on their mobile phones Click on the notified link Your CBSE 10th result along with the scorecard will appear on the screen Since the scorecard will be sent by SMS, internet connection is not required

