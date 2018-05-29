CBSE Class 10 Results 2018 date and time: The Central Secondary Board of Education or CBSE is all set to declare the Class 10 Board results today at 4:00PM. The CBSE 10th results 2018 can be downloaded from the official website of the Board and students can check their scorecards. This year CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted during the month of March and April. Here are steps you can follow to download class 10 CBSE result online.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2018 date and time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the class 10 CBSE results 2018 today at 4:00PM, on its official website. The results along with the score cards will be available as soon as it is declared by the Board on its official website as well as on other websites such as cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Students who had appeared for CBSE class 10th examination and are waiting eagerly for their class 10 Board exam results can check their score and download the mark sheet from CBSE’s official website @ cbse.nic.in. This year, the students can also get their Class 10th results delivered directly to their Android smartphones using Microsoft’s “SMS Organizer” which is available on Google Play Store even without Internet connectivity.

The CBSE class 10 exams 2018 were conducted during the month of March and April this year. More than 28 lakh students had appeared in the CBSE class 10 Board examination for the academic year 2017-18 this year. The examination was conducted by the Board at 4,138 centers across the country. Recently the CBSE Class 12 Board exam results 2018 were declared on the official website and as per reports in which Meghna Srivastava bagged the all India first rank. The latter scored 499 out of the total 500 marks. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage of the CBSE All India Class 12 Examination 2018 was 83.01%.

CBSE class 10 results 2018 can be downloaded using the steps given below:

Go to the official website cbse.nic.in to check the CBSE class 10 result 2018 Click on the results section Click the link that reads, “CBSE 10th Board Exam result 2018” Enter the requisite details such as your roll number The CBSE class 10 result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the CBSE Class 10 Results 2018 and take a print out of the same for future reference

