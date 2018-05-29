CBSE Class 10 board results have been declared today. A total of 5 students have scored equally and topped the examination. To check results, students can visit cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Take a look at institution-wise comparative performance of Class 10 students.

A total of 5 students have topped the CBSE examination. These are Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimzhim Agrawal from Bijnor, Nandni Garg from Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Cochin. All have scored 499 marks out of 500 to top CBSE Class 10th Examination. Students can check their scorecard on the official websites and can also download the result for reference while applying for admissions in other school and further studies.

Speaking about the institution-wise comparative performance of Class 10 2018 results, then Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has a total pass % of 97.31, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) has 95.96, Independent have 89.49, Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) has 86.43, Government schools scored 63.97 and government aided recorded a total of 73.46. CBSE board has also declared the number of candidates placed in compartment 2018. A total of 186067 with a % of 11.45 has been placed in the compartment exam.

To check the class 10 CBSE results on the official website of the CBSE Board, students need to follow the instructions given below:

Log on to cbse.nic.in to check the class 10 CBSE result 2018 Click on the results section Search for the link that reads, “CBSE 10th Board Exam result 2018” and click on the same Enter details such as your roll number The CBSE class 10 result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download your CBSE class 10 results 2018 and take a print out of the same for future reference

Also, to avail CBSE class 10 results 2018 via SMS Organizer students need to follow these steps:

Download the SMS Organizer application from the Google Play store available on your android mobile phone Now register yourself for the CBSE results 2018 If the students pre-registers themselves, they will receive a result notification on their mobile phones Click on the notified link Your CBSE 10th result along with the scorecard will appear on the screen Since the scorecard will be sent by SMS, internet connection is not required

