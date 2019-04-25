CBSE Class 10 results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education is most likely to declare CBSE Class 10 Results in the first week of May i.e. between May 8 and May 15, said reports. The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of the CBSE i.e @ cbse.nic.in or @ cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education is most likely to declare CBSE Class 10 Results in the first week of May i.e. between May 8 and May 15, said reports. The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of the CBSE i.e @ cbse.nic.in or @ cbseresults.nic.in. The results will be released soon after the board will announce the results via a press conference. This year, as many as 31,14,831 candidates have registered for the exam of which 18,19,077 were boys and 12,95,754 were girls. Further, 28 transgender students had also taken the CBSE exams.

The examination was held between February 21 to March 29. The students who are expecting their Class 10th results this year can check out these simple steps to check their results on the website.

Visit the official CBSE Board websites @ cbse.nic.in, @ cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the Link– ‘Click for CBSE Results’

Under the CBSE results section, click on the link– CBSE Class 10 Results

Enter roll number and other required details

Class 10 CBSE Board Results will be displayed on your screen.

Download for your future use

Usually, the board releases the Class 10 results in the last week of May. The Class 12 Board exam results are announced a week prior to it. Apart from that, the board has not yet made an official announcement regarding the Class 10 Board results. The board has been waiting for the evaluation process to be completed before announcing a date for the result.

