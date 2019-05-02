CBSE Class 10 results 2019 to be out anytime soon, check @ cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to announce the CBSE Class 10 results anytime soon, a report in the NDTV said. Reports said that the board will release the details about the Class 10 results soon. Every year, the board releases the Class 10 results a week after the announcement on Class 12 results.

CBSE Class 10 results 2019 to be out anytime soon, check @ cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to announce the CBSE Class 10 results anytime soon, a report in the NDTV said. Reports said that the board will release the details about the Class 10 results soon. Every year, the board releases the Class 10 results a week after the announcement on Class 12 results. Thus, it has been expected that the results of Class 10 will be released in the week. The students who have been waiting for the Class10 results are advised to keep a check on the official website of the board i.e. @ cbse.nic.in and @ cbseresults.nic.in.

Last year, the board released the Class 10 results three days after the Class 12. Students can follow the steps to download their respective Board exam results given below.

How to check and download the CBSE Class 10 exam Results 2019?

Students need to visit the official website of the Board or their respective schools

On the homepage, search for the latest updated link for 10 and 12th board results and click on the same

On clicking on the link, students will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter your roll number and click on the submit button’

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Check and download the result

Take a print out of the result if necessary for reference

Earlier in the day, the CBSE released the Class 12 exam results 2019. The total pass percentage was recorded at 83%. The reports said Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad has topped the board with 98.5% and followed by her, Karishma Arora stood in the second position.

Here’s the direct link to check results on the official website of CBSE: http://cbseresults.nic.in/class12/Class12th19.htm

