CBSE class 10 results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education has (CBSE) has announced the results for the CBSE Board class 10 examination 2019. All the students who appeared for the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in. As per the officials of the CBSE Board, more than 1,80,000 students appeared for the CBSE Board class 10 examinations. The class 10 Board exams were organised by CBSE from February 21, 2019, to March 29, 2019.

The results of CBSE Board class 10 examinations were shocking as a total number of 13 students are sharing the first position by scoring 499 marks out of 500. The students who scored 499 marks are Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Wadhva, Ankur Mishra, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Manya, Vatsal Varshney, Aryan Jha, Tarun Jain, Ish Madan, Bhavana N Sivadas, Jaggi, Shivani Lath, Divjot Kaur, Apoorva Jain.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 10 result in record 38 days after the exam. In the year 2018, CBSE Board class 10 result came after 55 days. In the current year, the board has also declared the result of class 12th in only 28 days on May 2, 2019. More than 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Board class 10 examination this year. The result for the same is available on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbseresults.nic.in. All the information and stats of the result will be announced by the board soon. In 2018, the result for the board examination of CBSE class 10 was released on May 29. The pass percentage for the CBSE Board class 10 examination 2019 was 86.70 per cent which was lower than the pass percentage of 2017. The pass percentage for 2017 was 90.95 per cent.

