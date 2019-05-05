CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class X Result 2019 in the second week of May, this year. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Board Exams 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official websites of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in. Students can also use app or sms process to check and download the CBSE Result 2019 Class 10.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 @ cbseresults.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing the CBSE Class X Result 2019 in the second week of May 2019. Earlier, there were speculations that the Secondary Board Result 2019 will be declared on May 5 i.e. today, but CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi was quoted saying that the Class 10 Result for 2019 batch will be released next week. Although Anurag Tripathi did not mention the release date but there are rumours that CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 will be out on Tuesday i.e. May 6 or May 7, 2019.

Websites to check the CBSE Class X Result 2019: Candidates who appeared for the examination will have to visit the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in to the check the CBSE Secondary Board Result 2019. Also, if you are not able to access the official website due to heavy website traffic, students can check the CBSE Class X Result 2019 on

After visiting one of the mentioned above websites, you will have to click to the link that reads CBSE Class X Result 2019. Submit your Roll Number, School Number, Centre Number and Admit Card ID to view the Board Exams 2019 Result. Each and every student is advised to download and take a print out of the CBSE Results 2019 Class 10 for future reference.

If in case you are not able to use any of the mentioned above CBSE results related websites, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released APPs for students to download the results and documents.

Digilocker App: Well, students can now download their CBSE Class 10 mark sheets by using Digilocker App. Umang App: Now download your CBSE Board Result 2019 Class 10 on your Android, Window-based Smart Phone or iOS mobile phone. SMS Organizer app: Microsoft has decided to host the CBSE Class X Result 2019 via SMS Organizer App. Students are advised to pre-register on the SMS Organizer in order to receive the board results 2019. CBSE App: In order to make it easy for students to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE has launched a new app i.e. CBSE App on Google Play Store to check the results.

