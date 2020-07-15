CBSE 10th Results 2020 Insights: The overall pass percentage this year is 91.46%. Out of the 18,73,015 students who appeared for the exam, 12,13,121 have successfully passed the exam. Girls have performed better than boys by 3.17%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared Class 10th board results. HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal tweeted the announcement of CBSE Class 10th results and reasserted that student’s health and quality education are their priority. CBSE chairman also extended his heartiest congratulations to the students, parents and teachers alike and called secondary classes an important milestone.

The overall pass percentage this year is 91.46%. Out of the 18,73,015 students who appeared for the exam, 12,13,121 have successfully passed the exam. Girls have performed better than boys by 3.17%. While the girls have obtained a pass percentage of 93.31%, boys have obtained 90.14% and transgenders have obtained 78.95%.

Trivandrum has obtained the highest pass percentage this year, i.e 99.28%, followed by Chennai (98.25%), Bengaluru (98.95%), Pune (98.05%) and Ajmer (96.93%).

Unlike last year, students were evaluated on a revised assessment scheme this year, which as follows:

How to Check CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Results:

1. Go to CBSE’s official website cbseresults.com.

2. Click on CBSE Class 10th result link.

3. Enter the required details, such as school name and roll number.

4. Check all the details carefully on your mark sheet.

5. Download it for future reference.

