Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exams 2025 Begin: Here Are The Key Guidelines For Students

The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, while Class 12 exams will end on April 4.

CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exams 2025 Begin: Here Are The Key Guidelines For Students


The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2025 today. With around 42 lakh students appearing for the exams across 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries overseas, strict guidelines have been issued to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.

Class 10 students begin their board exams with the English paper, a crucial subject, while Class 12 students start with the Entrepreneurship paper. According to the CBSE 2025 date sheet, Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, whereas Class 12 exams will continue until April 4.

To ensure seamless conduct of the examinations, CBSE held a live webcast on February 14 at 2:30 PM via its official YouTube channel. The two-hour session provided essential instructions to centre superintendents, assistant superintendents, city coordinators, and observers. The board also outlined the evaluation protocols and duties of all concerned officials.

CBSE Exam Day Instructions For Students

To prevent any last-minute difficulties, CBSE has issued strict guidelines that students must adhere to:

  • Admit Cards & ID: Students must carry their CBSE admit card and school ID. Entry will be denied without these documents.
  • Timely Arrival: The last entry into the exam hall is 10:00 AM sharp. Latecomers will not be permitted.
  • Dress Code & Stationery: Students must wear their school uniforms and bring only the mandatory stationery required for the exam.
  • Prohibited Items: Electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators, are strictly banned inside the examination hall.
  • Social Media Restrictions: Students must refrain from sharing or forwarding any examination-related content on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, and X (Twitter).

Mistakes To Avoid During Exams

CBSE has also advised students to avoid common mistakes that could impact their performance:

  • Double-check calculations to prevent numerical errors.
  • Include diagrams in 5-mark questions to secure full marks.
  • Maintain a neat presentation by underlining key responses to facilitate easy evaluation.

With systematic preparation and adherence to CBSE guidelines, students can approach their board exams confidently and maximize their performance.

ALSO READ: CBSE Set To Hold Class 10, 12 Board Exams From Tomorrow; Exam Schedule, Evaluation Process And All You Need To Know

