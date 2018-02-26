CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Examinations 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released an advisory for all the schools regarding the issue of Admit card. Besides this, CBSE has also clarified that all the schools cannot charge any fee for issuing the Class 10, and Class 12 admit cards for all the pupils.

The students are advised to check the official notice which is also available on the official website, cbse.nic. in order to seek help in case of confusion or concern

Just a week before the start of the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Examinations 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released an advisory for all the schools regarding the issue of Admit card. The notice by CBSE was released following the reports received by the board of the practice being followed by all the schools.The CBSE has issued the admit card based on the list received by the schools of eligible candidates, the board has strictly asked schools to honour the same.

The board has called on Rule 15 of examination Bye-laws: detaining of eligible candidates which clearly claims that, In no case, the Heads of affiliated schools shall detain eligible candidates from appearing at the examination. Its an imperative for all the schools to hand over the admit card to the students, in case of concerns, the students are advised to check the official notice which is also available on the official website, cbse.nic. in order to seek help in case of confusion or concern.

Besides this, CBSE has also clarified that all the schools cannot charge any fee for issuing the Class 10, and Class 12 admit cards for all the pupils. The CBSE has asked strictly to follow the rule and issue the admit cards to all the pupils who are appearing for the board examination and whose name features in the list of candidates (LOC).

