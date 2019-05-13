CBSE Class 10th, 12th re-evaluation, verification 2019: Check how to apply, fee and other details: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the re-verification process for class 10 board exams and class 12th. Students can re-verify their papers through official website @cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the re-verification process for class 10 board exams and class 12th. Students can re-verify their papers through official website @cbse.nic.in. For those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-verification. The marks verification process began on May 10, 2019 and will be closing on May 14, 2019 (Tuesday) up to 5 pm. For each subject, a student will have to pay Rs 500. For those who want to apply for re-evaluation can do from May 31 to June 1, 2019 up to 5 pm. For each question to be re-evaluated candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per question.

Candidates applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book. Candidates who have applied and obtained a photocopy of answer book will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation.

CBSE class 12 re-evaluation 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official @cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘re-evaluation’ under the latest news

Step 3: A new page will open click on the verification

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Enter application number

Step 6: Apply, make payment

Step 7: Check status

Over 18 lakh students appeared for the class 10th exam and 91.1 per cent students passed the same. The result of CBSE class 12 board exams 2019 was declared last week. Around 28 days after the completion of an examination at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

