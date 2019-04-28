CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2019: The class 12th result will be announced first and after some days, the results of class 10th will be declared. The board officials have confirmed that the results will be declared in the third week of May. Students can check the results online through the official website @cbse.nic.in, @ cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2019: Board likely to declare result on this date

The Central Board of Secondary Education is announcing the results of class 10th and 12th in the next month. As per reports, the board will declare the results of class 10th and 12th in the third week of May. The process of results has almost completed and the results will be declared soon. This time, it is yet to confirm who is hosting the results whether Google or Microsoft.

How to check results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website @cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Check the link of CBSE Results 2019

Step 3: Fill up all the details

Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for future reference

CBSE has also taken the steps to encourage students to have a better conceptual understanding and to overcome issues related to rote-learning and rote-evaluation.

Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for this year examination that was concluded on April 4 with 18.1 lakh male and 12.9 lakh female candidates.

Students can also check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2019 on mobile via SMS. Follow these easy steps to get your CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results. Students need to download the UMANG app. The first thing is to register themselves on the app. The said students will get a notification when the CBSE class 10th, 12th results 2019 will be declared.

