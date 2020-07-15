With the declaration of CBSE 10th Board results today, students have filled in their anticipation with memes that have flooded the internet. Expressing their anxiety, fears and the state of the CBSE Board, they have humorously employed their time.

With the CBSE 10th board exam results finally releasing today, the internet was flooded with memes. Deflecting their anxiety from results each one took to social media in solidarity with one another as they battled stress and laughed nervously at memes.

This year saw outstanding 12th board results, with inevitable pressure to score well. Having nowhere to run to, in lockdown with their parents, anxious teenagers’ bit at their nails. Between social media and noisy group chats, these memes have flooded the internet.

#CBSE10thRESULT2020

CBSE announced the results.

Memers started making memes. Meanwhile Class 10th Students : pic.twitter.com/38sWmz3cqX — IG | SHAARIB ✨ (@heyShaarib) July 15, 2020

Class tenth has witnessed long drawn anticipation, as unlike the 12th results, announced without prior notice, they were given adequate time to worry.

#CBSEResults

CBSE BOARD result to be announced today

Le class 10th students: pic.twitter.com/2lDEyncSus — meme_istan11 (@meme_istan11) July 15, 2020

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared: Know how to check and other details @ cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2020 Released: List of official websites, alternative links to check CBSE Board class 10 result online

Currently, with the declaration of the result, the site is being flooded by users praying for a smooth transaction. As thousands bang their computers, with anxious fervor, we hope it holds up long enough to warrant slaps of either congratulations or despair. As reported during the reception of class 12th results, as soon as the site went live, it had instantly crashed, so many students fear a similar outcome.

This year also witnesses renewed anxiety with a new assessment method. While the best of three subjects will determine the result of some students, those who sat for less than three examinations will be evaluated on the basis of practical work and class assessments.

The board however will declare no toppers list, , but fortunately for those who fail to score well, there is an alternative. They may choose to re-sit their examinations in a world that returns to normal post our current apocalyptic battle with Coronavirus. We wish all students the best of luck, be it for their exam results, or their creative memes; they could choose depending on the outcome.

Also Read: CBSE class 10th Results 2020 announced: Check results via Digilocker, IVRS, Umang App on mobile phones

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App