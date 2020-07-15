CBSE has announced the Class 10th Board Results 2020 today. The pass percentage of students seems to have increased noticeably. The number of students who appeared for the exam is higher than last year. However, the number of students that are under compartment category has increased this year.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10th Board Results today, i.e. 15 July. The pass percentage is slightly higher this year, with last year’s being 91.10% and this year’s 91.46%. This year, a total of 18,85,885 students applied for the exam while 18,73,015 of them actually gave the examination, which is also higher when compared to last year’s 17,61,078 students. A total of 17,13,121 students managed to pass this year.

1,50,198 students were placed under the compartment category, which is around 8% of those who sat for the examination. Last year, 1,38,705 students were placed in the compartment category. If compared ratio-wise, then the number of students placed in compartment category this year should be much less.

1,84,358 students gained more than 90% marks this year, while 41,804 students achieved more than 95%. This percentage has deteriorated from last year, as a total of 2,25,143 students scored more than 90% marks and 57,256 got more than 95%. This number should be much higher if compared to last year as more students gave the exam this year. But the pass percentage has increased this year.

Also read: CBSE Class 10th board exam results declared: Social media erupts with hilarious memes and jokes

Also read: CBSE 10th Results 2020 Released: How to apply for revaluation @ cbse.nic.in

The Board said that it will stop using the term ‘Fail’ and replace it with ‘Essential Repeat’ from this year, these changes will also apply to the documents of students. This is being done so as not to make students lose their confidence and drop out of school altogether. It also said that it will set the dates for compartment exams after conferring with the Indian Government, the modalities about re-totalling, re-checking and re-evaluation.

Also read: CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Trivandrum secures top spot, overall pass percentage at 91.46%

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App