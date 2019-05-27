CBSE Class 10, 12th compartment exam 2019: The exams for matric students are scheduled to start from June 2 to July 10 while as exams for Class 12th will be held on July 2, 2019, a single day. Candidates can download the date sheet by visiting the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12th compartment exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released the compartment date sheet for the students of Class 10th and Class 12th. CBSE will conduct exams for those students who failed in the first attempt from June 2 to July 10, 2019. The exams for matric students are scheduled to start from June 2 to July 10 while as exams for Class 12th will be held on July 2, 2019, a single day. Candidates can download the date sheet by visiting the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

The timing of the examination has been set at 10:30 and the candidates will be provided answer sheets before 15 minutes. The CBSE recently announced the results of 10th and 12th Classes in which a large number of students were declared fail. In Class 12th, as many as 2,00,057 students failed to clear the examination. Also, thousands of Class 10th students did not pass the examination.

The failed students were given another chance to pass the examination. After scoring at least 33 per cent marks, students will be declared pass. Those failing to touch 33 per cent will be declared fail.

The CBSE announced the Class 10 Result 2019 on May 6 in which 91.1 per cent students have passed the examination. As many as 13 students secured 499 marks out of 500. While the Class 12th Result 2019 was declared on May 2in which 83.4 per cent students cleared the examination.

