CBSE Class 10 result 2019: CBSE Class 10th results will be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) tomorrow on their official website @cbse.nic.in. CBSE has relaxed the passing criteria this year for the students. To pass the exams, students would have to secure minimum 33% in internal assessment and board examination together to pass that subject.

CBSE Class 10 result 2019: Good news for all Class 10th students! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is all set to release Class 10th results tomorrow, i.e May 5, 2019, have relaxed the passing criteria for students from this year. To clear the exams, students will have secure minimum 33% marks including theory and practical in a particular subject. The decision to relax the passing criteria for Class 10th students was taken late last year to mirror the pattern of other state boards in the country.

Earlier, the students had to secure at least 33% marks in theory, 33% marks in practical and internal assessment separately to pass a particular subject. In its circular, CBSE had said that in cases of absenteeism during Practical/Internal assessment, students were given zero marks and the result was computed accordingly. The same criteria has been extended to secondary classes students, i.e Class 10th students who will have to secure an overall 33% in internal assessment and board examination together to pass that subject.

Over 18.19 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 Board examinations this year. The exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019. Students who appeared for Class 10th board exams will be able to check their result on the official website- cbse.nic.in. After result declaration, students will be able to apply for verification and re-evaluation of their answer sheets. Students will be able to apply for re-evaluation after 21 days of result declaration and the process will end in one day.

Here’s a step-by-step guide of checking the results-

– Log on the official website of CBSE board cbse.nic.in.

– In the case of traffic on the official website, students can also check their result on websites like examresults.in, cbseresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in

– Click on the tab- CBSE results

-Locate and click on the link Secondary School Certificate Examination ( Class X ) 2019 – Announced on 5th May 2019

– Once redirected to a new page, enter your roll number and other registration details like date of birth

– Take a print out and download the result for future reference.

