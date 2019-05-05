CBSE Class 10th Result 2019: Board to announce results on May 10, check details here: Candidates can check their class 10th result online through the official website @cbse.nic.in. The examinations were conducted by the CBSE from February 21 to March 29 this year. and the class 12th exams were conducted from February 15 to April 3, 2019.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2019: Board to announce results on May 10, check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the class 10th result 2019 on May 10, 2019. As per reports, the class 10th result will be declared in the second week of May. Candidates can check their class 10th result online through the official website @cbse.nic.in. The examinations were conducted by the CBSE from February 21 to March 29 this year. and the class 12th exams were conducted from February 15 to April 3, 2019.

Various media reports had speculated that it will be announced on May 5, 2019. Meanwhile, the board denied that the results will not be announced on this date.

The results for the class 10th and class 12th will be uploaded on various website @examresults.net, @indiaresults.com, @results.gov.in. In 2018, 27 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE class 10th and class 12th exams. In the previous year, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70 per cent.

How to check the CBSE Class 10th Result 2019:

1. Visit the official website of CBSE as mentioned above – cbse.nic.in

2. Candidates need to click on the result tab on the homepage

3. On clicking, students will be taken to a new window

4. Enter the roll number and click submit

5. The Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

6. Download the result sheet and take a print out of the same for future reference

