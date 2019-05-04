CBSE class 10th result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of class 10th on May 5, 2019 on the official website cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, examresults.net. The class 10th board examination 2019 was conducted from February 21 to March 29. Across India, around 18.19 lakh students wrote the CBSE 10 board exam 2019. These students can check their result from these official websites. Apart from these websites, there are various modes through which the results 2019 can be assessed.

CBSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to check results on CBSE website

Visit the official websites of CBSE i.e. cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in or results.nic.in On the homepage of CBSE, click on the link which mentions ‘Class 10 Exam Results’ Enter your CBSE roll number and other details Submit it. CBSE 10th results will appear on the screen Download the result and take out a printout for future use

How to check CBSE 10th Results 2019 through IVRS

Interactive Voice Response System has been facilitated by the CBSE. Following are the telephone numbers of NIC through which candidates can know their results.

For local subscribers in India- 011 – 24300699

For subscribers in other parts of the country- 011 – 24300699

Meanwhile, in a surprising move, on Thursday May 2, 2019, in record time, the CBSE declared the class 12th result for 2019 examinations on the official websites. Two girls, Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora both shared the top positions with 499 out of 500. Both secured 98.8 per cent marks in the class 12th examination. This year too, girls outperformed boys, among girls, 88.7 per cent qualified in the exam while boys passed with 79.4 per cent.

According to CBSE, Trivandrum in Chennai becomes the top region with a pass percentage of 98.2%. While Delhi ranks third with a pass percentage of 91.87%.

