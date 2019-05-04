CBSE Class 10th result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CBSE class 10th results 2019 next week on the official websites such as cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The candidates who is interested can check the results through these official websites. There are also third-party websites to check the results such as examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. Apart from this, there are several other modes through which the candidates can assess the results such as Digilockers, IVRS facility, Apps and SMS.

CBSE Class 10th result 2019 cbseresults.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CBSE class 10th results 2019 next week on the official websites such as cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The candidates who is interested can check the results through these official websites. There are also third-party websites to check the results such as examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. Apart from this, there are several other modes through which the candidates can assess the results such as Digilockers, IVRS facility, Apps and SMS. Nearly, 18.19 lakh students appeared for the examination. In the previous year, CBSE announced the Class 10th results 3 hours before official timings on the official website. Overall pass percentage of the class 10th stood at 86.70 per cent. Four students shared the top position with 499 marks out of 500 marks. The toppers were Prakhar Mittal, Rimzhim Aggrawal, Nandini Garg and Shreelakshmi G.

The Class 10th students can check their results via Digilockers. The candidates will get to know about their results after the DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to the students via SMS on their registered mobile number with CBSE. Besides, the Class 10th digital academic documents such as marksheet, migration certificate and pass certificate will be provided through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in/.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Steps to check the results on cbseresults.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of CBSE, click on the link ‘All India Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2019’

Step 3: Enter your roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID (case sensitive)

Step 4: On submitting the same, the CBSE 10th Results 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check your CBSE 10th Results 2019 carefully

Step 6: Download it. Take out the print out for future use.

