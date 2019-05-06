CBSE Class 10th Result 2019: Bhavana N Sivadas, students from Kerala has topped the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th examination 2019. He secured 499 marks out of 500.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2019: A student from Kerala Bhavana N Sivadas has topped the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th examination by securing 499 marks out of 500. Also, the students from Thiruvananthapuram have performed best in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th examination. Thiruvananthapuram has got a pass percentage of 99.85 per cent, best in the country. It was followed by Chennai with 99 per cent and Ajmer with 95.89 per cent. In 2018, the region has the registered best performance with 99.60 per cent students passing the Class 10th examination.

CBSE announced the results of Class 10th today, May 6 on the official websites at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. A total of 13 students have got 499 marks out of 500. As many as 25 students have got 498 marks out of 500 and 58 Class 10th students have got 497 marks out of 500. Around 18 lakh students had taken part in the Class 10th examination. The overall pass percentage stood at 91.1.

If the students want to again check their results, they can follow the below mentioned easy steps:

• Visit the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

• Click on Class 10 Result 2019 on the homepage

• Enter your credentials including registration number or roll number

• Click on the submit option

• Results will be displayed on the screen

• Download the same and take a printout for future correspondence

In 2018, Anushka Panda and Sanya Gandhi secured top position in the CBSE Class 10th exams by getting 489 out of 500 marks.

Recently, CBSE released the results of Class 12th in which girls outshone boys by claiming the first position. The first rank was secured by two girls students who got 499 marks out of 500.

