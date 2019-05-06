CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 Toppers list: CBSE Class 10th results 2019 has been declared on its official website cbse.nic.in. The exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019. Reports say that 13 students have bagged the 1st spot scoring 499 marks each out of the total 500 marks in the CBSE 10th Result 2019 this year.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 Toppers list: After much anticipation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the results of Class 10th board exams. Students who appeared for CBSE Class 10th board exams can check their results on the official website cbse.nic.in. About 18 lakh students appeared for Class 10th exams this year. The overall pass percentage for this year is 91.1%. Reportedly, a coalition of 13 students of the Class 10 examination 2019 has bagged the 1st rank while 25 students have in alliance bagged the 2nd rank in the CBSE 10th Result 2019.

Last year, Anushka Panda and Sanya Gandhi topped CBSE Class 10th exams by securing 489 out of 500 marks. Last year, CBSE declared Class 12th results earlier this week in which Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora emerged as toppers and scored 499 out of 500 marks.

This year, CBSE has declared the results in record time. The credit of the same has been given to new-age initiatives and Delhi High Court’s order that directed CBSE to declare the results soon so as to give sufficient time to students for college admissions. CBSE Class 10th exams were held from February 21 to March 29, 2019.

Step by Step Guide to check CBSE Class 10th results-

– Log on to the official website cbse.nic.in.

– Click on the link CBSE Class 10 result

– Keep your Admit Card handy

– Write your roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card

-Press Enter

-Once redirected to a new page, check your marks and other particulars

– Download and take a print out of the results for future reference.

Students can also access their results on alternative websites like results.nic.in and cbseresults.in. The students can also check their results on UMANG mobile application and Google. To clear the exams, the students need to obtain at least 33% marks in each subject.

