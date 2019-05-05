CBSE Class 10th results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education officials, amid various reports have stated that the Class Xth result will not be announced today. This statement has been made by CBSE PRO Rama Sharma. Rumours were doing the rounds that it will be declared today i.e. May 5, 2019. Once it releases, the candidates can it through various official websites, results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th results 2019 @cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the class 10th results in the second week of May. Various media reports started speculation that it will be announced today i.e. May 5, 2019. However, as per ANI's latest tweet, CBSE PRO Rama Sharma cleared the air around it. Board will duly inform the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication.

After the result declaration, the students can check the results through various official websites such as results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The candidates can check the results on other website portals via bing.com and google.com. The results would also be available DigiResults app which is available for Android CBSE Class 10th results 2019.

How to check your CBSE 10th results 2019

Step 1: Go to the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Class 10 Result 2019’ on the homepage, .

Step 3: Fill your registration number, roll number and other admit card details in the space provided fields.

Step 4: Click on Submit .

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future use.

In the previous year, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70 percent.

Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE: There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today. pic.twitter.com/Ta6Gdn7PYf — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2019. The CBSE conducted the class 10th examinations from February 21 to March 27, 2019.

Meanwhile, CBSE announced the class 12th results on May 2 in record time. The overall pass percentage was 83.4 per cent. The girls have outperformed than boys with 88.7 per cent. WHile boys passed with 79.4 per cent boys qualifying in the examination.

Two girls, Karishma Arora and Hansika Shukla, shared the top positions after scoring 499 out of 500.

