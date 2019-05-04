CBSE Class 10th results 2019: The results of CBSE Class 10th is expected to be released tomorrow, May 5, 2019. The Students are requested to keep an eye on the official website of CBSE cbse.nic.in, to keep themselves updated about the results.

CBSE Class 10th results 2019 cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education played a surprise move to declare the results of Class 12th Board exams that got declared on May 2, however the results for Class 10th will reportedly be announced tomorrow May 5, 2019, although there is no such official announcement regarding the same. Though earlier there were reports that suggested that both the results will be declared in the mid of May, however, due to Class 12th results, the pressure on Class 10th students has substantially enhanced.

If the reports are to be believed, the students are suggested to keep an eye on the official website of CBSE cbse.nic.in. In total, over 27 lakh students appeared for the examinations for Class 10th which began from February 2, 2019, and ended on March 29, 2019.

Passing Criteria for Class 10th students in 2019 batch

Earlier the marks secured in internal assessment and Board Examinations were separately compiled of a single subject but as per the latest change, the result of each subject will be taken in account overall ( both of them together) and will have to secure overall 33%.

In case the candidate is absent in the examination (internal or external) the marks allotted will be zero.

In the meantime, meet the toppers of the last year. Student of Delhi Public School Prakhar Mittal of Gurgaon Sector 45 topped in Class 10th board examinations. Prakhar scored in 499 marks out of 100. Talking in detail, he secured 100 in English, Science, Social Science and Science and 99 in French. In the interview, Prakhar revealed that he wanted to do well but never expected to to be among the toppers. He further added upon saying that he wants to make his career in robotics and has also participated in various competitions on US and Australia.

Anushka Panda was the all India topper to secure 489 marks in the exams. Though she is suffering from a genetic disability and is confined to a wheelchair since her birth, her vigour and spirits made her achieve her goal. She scored 99 marks in Hindi, Mathematics, 98 in Social Science and Science and 95 in English.

Rimjhim Agarwal of RP Public School is also among the toppers who secured 100 in Social Science, English, Science and Hindi and 99 in mathematics. She expressed her views revealing that she wants to make her career by serving in civil service.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App