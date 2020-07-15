CBSE 10th board result declared: CBSE could not completely execute the examinations of class 10th and 12th this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The marking scheme used by the board to promote the students is explained here.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has used a different approach to evaluate the performance of the students and promote them. CBSE has released the results of class 10 at cbse.nic.in. CBSE also released class 12th results for the year 2020 on July 13. However, earlier the board was expected to release the result for both 10th and 12 together. Some exams were cancelled in the wake of the novel coronavirus. These exams were supposed to be held in the month of March but since lockdown was enforced across the entire nation, these exams were cancelled.

The board decided to promote the students who appeared in more than 3 subjects based on the average of 3 subject’s marks in which they score the highest. Students who appeared only in three subjects, their average will be calculated out of the total of two subjects’ marks. And Marks of projects and practicals will be used as the basis to promote the students that appeared in 2 or fewer exams.

When Coronavirus pandemic hit India, the CBSE board decided to conduct only the important 29 papers of both 10th and 12th class. All the exams were cancelled later as the situation with Covid-19 worsened. Also, MHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ repeatedly has been saying that health and well being of the students is their topmost priority.

CBSE board has also decided to not release a merit list this year. CISCE board that released the result of both class 10th and 12th a week ago also didn’t release any merit list this year.

