The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination for the science stream has commenced from today. The students appearing in the examination will be taking an English examination that will continue for three hours. The CBSE has released a set of instruction in which the students were told to enter the examination from 9 am to 10 am as no candidate would be allowed inside the examination centre thereafter. For the Science students, the next examinations, Physics, will take place on March 5, 2019. Meanwhile, the CBSE has also released a set of instructions that are required to be followed by the students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 examinations. Take a look:

Entry in the Exam Center will be from 9 AM to 10 AM only. No candidate shall be allowed thereafter.

The candidates are advised to carry only BLUE/ROYAL BLUE BALL POINT/GEL/FOUNTAIN pen.

The candidates are advised to carry only permissible items at the examination center as given in the admit card.

Regular candidates should come for examination in school uniform only. Private candidates to wear light clothes only.

Candidate will only appear in subjects offered by him/her.

Candidate should occupy the seat allotted to him/her against the roll number.

Candidate should read the instructions carefully given in Answer Book and Question Paper.

Candidate should fill in relevant and correct details on Answer Book and Question Paper.

Candidate should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, will be booked under unfair means (UFM) category and action will be taken as per rules of the board.

Do not spread rumours by posting fake messages/videos on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other Social Media Platforms.

You can also visit the official website of CBSE @ http://www.cbse.nic.in/ to go through the set of instructions. The board has also clarified that it will not attend any queries regarding the date of declaration of the result. Apart from that, the practical examination for regular candidates should, however, be completed by February 15, 2019.

