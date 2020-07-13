Class 12th CBSE students with Arts, Commerce and Science as their streams may now rest easy, as the results have finally been released. The Board has uploaded the results on its website cbseresults.nic.in. See below the direct link and other websites where the results have been uploaded.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 12th board results. Students, who were eagerly waiting for their results, can check their results on official website: cbse.nic.in along with other websites like results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Some other websites where students can check their results include apps like DigiLocker, Umang app, Digiresults and Microsoft SMS organizer app.

CBSE will not be announcing merit list this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The board has however revealed there is an increase of 5.38% in pass percentage. On the declaration of Class 12th results, HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted that he congratulates everyone for making this possible. He reiterated that student’s health and quality education are their priority.

Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020

Girls have outshined boys and recorded a higher pass percentage (5.96%) than them. The board has also revealed that the results of about 400 students could not be computed as per the decided assessment scheme and will be announced later.

Also read: RBSE Class 12th Result 2020 Declared: Rajasthan board announces Class 12 commerce result @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in & rajresults.nic.in

Also read: Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu CM oppose UGC guidelines, write to PM Modi

In its official statement, CBSE said that this year was unique and unprecedented in many ways and stressed that each student, parent and teacher deserves appreciation for withstanding these testing times. CBSE Board Exams were slated to be conducted in the month of March-April but had to be postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of Covid-19. After SC’s ruling in favour of students, it was decided that students will be evaluated on their past performance and internal assessment as a one time measure. Students will also get a chance to re-appear for exams to improve their marks.

How to check CBSE result 2020 online:

Step1. Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in, or, cbseresults.nic.in.

Step2. To check class 10 result click on the link that reads CBSE 10th result 2020. Similarly, to check class 12 result, click on the like that says CBSE 12th result 2020.

Step3. Enter the required credentials to log in.

Step 4. Click on submit button.

Step 5. Your subjectwise scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download/Print your result.

Also read: CBSE Board Exams 2020: All you need to know about migration certificate allotment process

Congratulations to the batch of 2020 Class 12 CBSE students successful this year. Wish you further success in your lives. Applaud teachers and parents for bearing with the situation. Do well. May all your dreams come true — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 13, 2020

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App