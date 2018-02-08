Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) has declared the class 12th board examination sample paper. The exam will be conducted from 5th March till 12th April. The sample paper can be downloaded in PDF form which is available online. The sample paper is available online along with the Marking Scheme. The sample paper contains the question pattern along with the marking to give an analysis of the division of marks in attending the particular questions.

The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) Class 12 Board has published the sample paper for Physics. The motto of publishing the sample paper is to give an idea to the students about the time management and marking scheme. The exam will be conducted from 5th March till 12th April. The sample paper can be downloaded in PDF form which is available online. After declaring the admit card for the CBSE 10th and 12th board examination, now the sample paper for the physics of class 12th has been released.

The examinations are just a month away and the students are already into the preparation. The sample paper is available online along with the Marking Scheme. The sample paper contains the question pattern along with the marking to give an analysis of the division of marks in attending the particular questions. The CBSE recently declared it’s admit card and is set to conduct the examination from 5th March till 12th April. The passing mark is a score of at least 33% in the internal as well as in practical.

The question paper carries the duration of 3 hours and marking of total 70 marks. The practical holds 30 m arks which will be added to the internal marks at the end. The students appearing for the CBSE examination can get the idea about the latest question patterns along with the marking scheme appearing in the examination of 2018. Students should take benefit from the sample paper and prepare themselves in order to score good marks in the exam.

Important Note: Link for the Sample Paper of grade 12th CBSE 2018 Physic paper

https://testchampion.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=cbse-sample-paper-2018-class-12- physics-new.pdf

Link for the Marking Scheme of the grade 12th CBSE 2018 Physic paper

https://testchampion.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=cbse-12th-physics-paper-2018-marking-scheme-answer-key.pdf