CBSE Class 12, Class 10 re-verification, re-evaluation process begins @ cbse.nic.in, apply soon: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the re-verification process for Class 10 board examinations while the re-evaluation process is yet to begin, reports said on Wednesday. The students who are not satisfied with their Class 10 scores or have not cleared the examination can apply for the re-verification process on the board’s official website i.e. @ cbse.nic.in. This year, over 18 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examinations 2019 that were conducted from February 21, 2019, to March 29, 2019.

The board had announced the Class 10 board results on May 7, 2019, on its official website @ cbse.nic.in and the pass percentage was recorded at 91.1%. The students who have been planning to apply for re-verification should visit the board site as soon as possible as the process has already begun from May 10, 2019, and it will continue till May 14, 2019, up to 5 pm. The students have to pay Rs 500 for re-verifying their answer sheets.

In the re-verification process, the evaluator re-totals the marks and checks if any question was left unchecked.

Apart from this, the re-evaluation process is yet to begin from May 31 and will continue till June 1, 2019, up to 5 pm. In re-evaluation, the examiner will re-check each question thoroughly. For re-evaluation. the students would have to pay Rs 100 per question.

CBSE Class 12 examination re-verification process has already completed while the re-evaluation process will begin from May 24 and will continue till May 25, 2019. The students will have to pay Rs 100 for each question they want to get re-evaluated. The Class 12 results 2019 were declared on May 3, 2019. Over 13 lakh students had appeared for the examination.

