CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has released the results of Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12 Compartment exam 2018 results on its official website on August 7, 2018. Students who had appeared for the compartment examination can log in to the website and check their results at cbse.nic.in.

As per reports in a leading daily, the roral number of students who appeared for the Class 12 compartment examination this year is of 91,818 students, which is 8.3 per cent of the total students that got a compartment.

Students can check the steps given below to download the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2018:

Log in to the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in Now click on the ‘CBSE results’ link Search for the link that reads ‘Senior School Certificate Examination ( Class XII ) 2018 – Compartment’ under the result tab and click on it Students will be directed to a different page Enter the requisite information such as your roll number and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education, and download the result, click on this link given here: http://cbse.nic.in/

