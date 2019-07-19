CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of the Class 12 Compartment exam on its official website.

CBSE had conducted the compartment examination on July 2, 2019. Candidates those who have not cleared the exam appeared for the compartment exam.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2019: Steps to check the scorecard

Step 1: Login the official website- cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2019

Step 3: Candidates are required to their roll number, school number, center number and admit card number to get the result.s

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

As per the numbers shared by the board, a total of 1,19, 541 students had appeared for the exam. he Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE 12 Results 2019 on May 2. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora topped the board with 499 out of 500 marks. Also, approx 83.4 percent of students passed the class 12th examination. CBSE students who fail in the exam get three chances to appear compartment exams from the 2020 academic session, while candidates who failed will be allowed to appear for the examination next year and practical marks will be carried forward. Students must note that to pass CBSE compartment 10th and 12th exams, candidates need to score at least 33 percent in theory and practical, as well as the aggregate

