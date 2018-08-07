The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results for Class 12 compartments exams, read the notification on the official website of CBSE. The students who appeared for the exams can go through the official website- www.cbse.nic.in and check their results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results for Class 12 compartments exams, read the notification on the official website of CBSE. The students who appeared for the exams can go through the official website- www.cbse.nic.in and check their results. CBSE had conducted the compartmental examination for Class 12 from July 16 to July 24 for all the subjects. All the students who are about to check their results are suggested to keep their roll number, school number and centre number as mentioned on their respective admit card intact.

Here are the steps you need follow in order to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results:

At first, Log on to the official website of CBSE, www.cbse.nic.in Click on the link which says ‘Click for CBSE Results’ Click on ‘Senior School Certificate Examination ( Class XII ) 2018 – Compartment’ Enter the roll number and other details required Check your result and take a print out for future use

In 2018, the total pass percentage for Class 12 Exams was 83.01 which has been increased by the last year’s pass per cent by 1%. Meghna Shrinivastava topped the CLass 12 examination by scoring 499 marks out of 500. On the second position, it was Anoushka Chandra with 498 marks while the third position was grabbed by seven students with 497 marks.

