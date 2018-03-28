The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced that the board will conduct the examinations for Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics again after reports of alleged question paper leaks. The dates for the examination are not confirmed yet.

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced that the board will conduct the examinations for Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics again after reports of alleged question paper leaks. The Class 12 Economics exam was held on Tuesday while the Maths exam for Class 10 was held on Wednesday, March 28. Earlier, the board had denied any leak of the question paper.

“The board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to reconduct the examinations in the following subjects. Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week,” said the statement released by the Board.

CBSE will conduct re-examination of Maths paper for class X and Economics paper of class XII. #boardexams pic.twitter.com/RCOwqRt6EZ — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018

In the earlier statement, the CBSE said all the seals have been found intact in all the centres. The board claimed that some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and social media to disturb the holding of the examinations. The CBSE will reconduct the examination for Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Maths paper while the dates for the examination are yet to be confirmed. Students can go through the official website of CBSE to check the statement released by the Board.

In another case of a paper leak, Punjab State Education Board (PSEB)on Tuesday cancelled the Class 12 Mathematics after the reports of its alleged leak surfaced online. After confirming the reports, PSEB secretary Hargunjit Kaur confirmed that the board has cancelled the Class 12 Mathematics board exam.

