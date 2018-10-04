Following the feedback received by various stakeholders, the Central Board of Secondary Education has brought some major changes in the English (Core) exam pattern for Class 12 students. The corresponding sample paper is also available on the official website. The changes have been made after keeping a fact in mind that most of the times, students are not able to complete the paper in designated time as they find the paper lengthy.

Following the feedback received by various stakeholders, the Central Board of Secondary Education has brought some major changes in the English (Core) exam pattern for Class 12 students. Earlier where it used to be three passages in section A has now been reduced to only two passages (Reading). The changes have been also introduced after the subsequent deliberation in the meetings of Committee of Courses of the Board and subject experts. The typology of the question paper has also been changed. From passage one, the students now have to attend 5 MCQs, 9 very short answer type questions, and 3 short answer type questions. Coming to the passage two, the students will now be asked to attend 2 long answer type questions.

Also, the total number of questions in the question paper has also been reduced from 40 to 35. In Section A, the total number of questions have been reduced from 24 to 19. The students can go through the revised marking scheme as it is available on the official website.

The corresponding sample paper is also available on the official website. The changes have been made after keeping a fact in mind that most of the times, students are not able to complete the paper in designated time as they find the paper lengthy. The students can go through the official website, cbse.nic.in.

