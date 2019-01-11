CBSE Class 12 Exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Class 12 Board examination dates. Candidates can check the new dates by following the instructions given here.

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2019 Datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification on its official website which states that the examination dates of Class 12 or Intermediate examination to be conducted by the Board this year has been revised. The Board has released a new datesheet on the official website – cbse.nic.in. All those students who are appearing in the upcoming Board examination can check the new dates by logging into the website of CBSE now.

How to check the new dates of the Class 12 exam 2019?

Log into the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Click on the link to download the new datesheet on the homepage

Candidates on clicking will be taken to a different window

A pdf will appear onscreen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to log into the official website of CBSE – http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

Moreover, today, i.e. on January 11, 2019, the Government has announced that the Class 10 students will have two different levels in Mathematics subject that are the basic and standard levels according to the need of the CBSE Board Exam to be held in 2020. However, the present curriculum of the subject will remain the same. Check out the tweet by ANI here.

CBSE has issued a circular announcing two levels (basic and standard) of Mathematics for students of Class X for different needs, for CBSE Board Examinations 2020. The present level & curriculum of mathematics would continue to remain the same. pic.twitter.com/tvOHnY2w2r — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

