CBSE Class 12 Exams 2019: The Class 12th Central Board of Secondary Education Examinations are all set to begin from February 15. Obviously, the students must be facing tremendous pressure to clear the examinations. To score good marks for pursuing higher studies becomes the only aim of every student. It gives an opportunity to every student to present their hardwork and determination of a year. However, the big question arises how to score good marks in every subject within a duration of three hours. Well, it requires a few tricks and tips along with efforts. It is said theory needs a revision but Maths needs a practice to achieve improvement.

It takes us to a next question- How to yield a productive output if we are investing our a year of labour to break the ice.

Read the following tips from the author is Maths Coordinator — VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr UP

to score above 90 percent in Mathematics.

Reading question paper

Before solving the question paper, the students need to spend fifteen minutes in reading 29 questions smartly and carefully instead of solving the questions. This year, the CBSE has provided internal choices in 10 questions (37 Marks). So this time, it can be utilised for proper selection. Therefore, spend time nicely, statement like questions such as probability, L.P. and three-dimensional geometry.

Managing space

It is significant for the students to manage the space. It is important to start every section from a fresh page with proper question number against it.

It is not required to do rough work in every question. Therefore, the students are requested to avoid drawing margin for rough on every sheet. It will also help in reducing the width of the page.

Ideally for section A – two pages, section B – one-sheet, section C and D – two sheets per questions are sufficient for writing answers.

Ideal Time Management

Managing the time is the basic requirement of all the students. It is necessary to carry your watch. Your answering time should be very precise.

8-10 minutes for Section-A,

25-30 minutes for Section B,

50-60 minutes for Section C and 40-45 minutes for Section D.

At least last 15-20 minutes can be used for correcting mistakes. In case you get stuck while attempting the questions, it’s better to leave the question and attempt the next question which you know. Follow the questions which involved complex calculations.

Stress Management

It’s better to remain cool in case you are not the hitting target exactly. In case, if you are facing any anxiety, then take deep breath twice or thrice or drink water. One should not feel stressed for not able to solve one or two questions. Instead, be motivated to crack the remaining.

Try not to be influenced by the environment of the examination hall. One should be focused on your answer sheet for better results. Some questions may look different because they are twisted but not difficult, so never give up so easily.

Read question properly

Double check every written answer before solving to reduce clerical errors. Don’t commit mistakes due to overconfidence in easy topics. It’s better to give proper respect to every topic.

One silly mistake can result in loss of 4/6 marks.

Try to attempt every question

Try to attempt the whole question paper instead of making doubts. If you have prepared the exam well, then there is no scope of not able to solve any question. Do not leave any question for better results.

Try to write the known steps, in case you didn’t know all the answers. The CBSE Marking Schemes steps are based on the proportionate marks which will be awarded even if the full answer is not correct.

Avoid overwriting and scribbling

Try to work systematically as presented answers will always be rewarding. Hand-writing can’t be changed at this moment. However, it can really ensure that it is legible. Try to avoid overwriting and scribbling. If something went wrong, then simply cross it out. So, write again instead of over-writing.

Well labelled figures and graph

In some questions, the students need to answer the questions with proper presentation. For instance, Graph of linear programming, rough sketch of area of bounded region and figures supporting plane should be well-labelled and neatly drawn.

Proper revision and rectifications

Procrastination in rectifying the mistakes should be avoided. The answer scripts may contain silly and careless mistakes, so revision of some question becomes very important.

Revision should be done for 6 marks and 4 marks questions followed by 1/2 marks questions.

Final submission

After revising all the questions, don’t forget to attach extra sheets tightly. Also makes sure that sheets are in proper order.

The students will appear for Mathematics paper on March 18. All the very best for coming board examinations.

