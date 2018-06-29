The CBSE has started taking actions against 130 teachers and coordinators, who were involved in miscalculations in Class 12 re-evaluation of marks. As per reports, CBSE has issued notices to schools to suspend accused teachers and conduct an internal probe to find the reason for miscalculations.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun taking actions against accused 130 teachers, say reports. Education board has started taking actions after the reports of errors in calculating marks of Class XII board examination re-evaluation. Out of 130 accused teachers, who made errors in checking and calculating the marks, 45 are from Patna.

As per reports, CBSE has issued notices to schools in Delhi to suspend 5 teachers. CBSE is also sought to suspend 15 teachers in Allahabad, who are accused in similar cases.

Sources have reported that board is likely to serve more notices for miscalculations and harming the future of students. Although the graph of mistakes have fallen down, in 2017, a total of 20,162 students from the Delhi-NCR applied for re-evaluation, and in 4.97% cases, the marks were increased after re-evaluation.

The re-evaluation process had started on June 1, for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The result of re-evaluation for Class 10 and 12 was declared in the last week of May. However, candidates who were unsatisfied with the marks they were awarded were able to apply for the re-evaluation process.

A senior CBSE official told reporters that the gross carelessness committed by teachers has resulted in trouble and problems for the students and has affected the board’s reputation.

He added that letters to take immediate disciplinary action against the accused teachers have issued by CBSE and orders to suspend teachers have been issued to schools.

