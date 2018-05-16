CBSE class 12 result 2018 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website soon. The results will be available at cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and also at results.gov.in.

CBSE class 12 result 2018 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in soon. According to latest updates, a source has revealed that the CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 will be out by the 25th day of May this year. The CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education from 5 March to April 13, 2018 while the CBSE Class 10 examination was held from March 5 to April 4, 2018.

Meanwhile, students who had appeared for the examination can check their results online at cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic, there might be some difficulties to log into the official website of the Board and in that case the students can check their CBSE Class 12th result 2018 and CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 through third-party websites such as results.gov.in. Results can also be availed via SMS, which will charge only Rs. 50 paise.

ALSO READ: CISCE to announce ICSE and ISC results today, check details @ cisce.org

Students can follow the steps given below, to check their CBSE Class 12th result 2018 and CBSE Class 10th Result 2018:

Log on to the official website of the board, cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in Search for the link that read, ‘CBSE Class 12th result 2018’ and click on the same The students will be directed to a new window Enter the requisite details such as Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out if necessary for further reference

Note: The students can also use the IVR facility to access their CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results that gives results via a call. The charges for this facility are 30p per minute for per student.

ALSO READ: TN PLus 2 Results 2018: Tamil Nadu Board HSC results announced @ dge1.tn.nic.in, 6754 schools record 100% pass percentage

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App