CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 declared @ cbse.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for Class 12 and students are bust checking their scores. Meanwhile, the board has revealed the data and this time, the pass percentage has crossed 83%. While students are happy with the lenient checking, the official website of CBSE has crashed because of high traffic. Relying on the data received, Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad has topped the board with 98.5% and followed by her, Karishma Arora stood in the second position.

The news of result declaration broke a few hours later on the internet and since then, the site has been receiving huge traffic. To solve this issue of site crashing, CBSE had made many ways available to check the results. From Google to Microsoft app and google.com, bing.com etc, there are many other ways to find out the scores. While Uttar Pradesh’s girl Hansika Shukla bagged the first position, scoring 499 out of 500, the overall pass percentage has also improved a lot this year. Crossing 83%, the data proves that a majority of students have passed the examination successfully and only 17% have not been able to clear it at the first attempt.

Here’s the direct link to check results on the official website of CBSE: http://cbseresults.nic.in/class12/Class12th19.htm

Overall, 31,14,821 candidates registered themselves for the Class 12 and Class 10 examination this year which consisted of 28 transgender students. Scheduled to be conducted in 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad, the examinations took place in the moth of the February to March.

On the other hand, Twitter and other social media sites are flooded with people writing on Class 12 results. Once again, people are happy and proud that the girls have outshined boys by 9%. While the boys stand at 79.4%, transgender stands at 83.3% and girls fly with good colours bagging 88.7%.

